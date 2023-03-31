Trump becoming more dangerous, menacing

To the Editor: As former President Donald Trump’s legal jeopardy has increased his rhetoric and behavior have become even more dangerous, menacing and a risk to our democracy than before or on Jan. 6, 2021.

