Trump becoming more dangerous, menacing
To the Editor: As former President Donald Trump’s legal jeopardy has increased his rhetoric and behavior have become even more dangerous, menacing and a risk to our democracy than before or on Jan. 6, 2021.
Trump becoming more dangerous, menacing
To the Editor: As former President Donald Trump’s legal jeopardy has increased his rhetoric and behavior have become even more dangerous, menacing and a risk to our democracy than before or on Jan. 6, 2021.
Trump, while attacking Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, suggested that his possible indictment would result in “death and destruction.” He posted a picture of himself holding a baseball bat next to a photo of Bragg with his hands up. In probably his most violent insurrectionist behavior yet, at a rally in Waco, Texas, the location of the 1993 Branch Davidian disaster that gave birth to the modern anti-government militia movement, Trump paid homage to the January 6 insurrectionists. Trump stood on stage with a hand over his heart while loudspeakers played not the national anthem but a song recorded by insurrectionists while footage from the attack on the Capitol played on a screen behind him. If that is not a dog whistle call to violence I do not know what is.
As a retired military officer, I’m greatly offended, concerned and angry a former president would place national security at such grave risk. This behavior is un-American and is a disgrace to our Constitution, the rule of law and the Office of the President of the United States. If he continues on this path, Trump’s prediction of “death and destruction” will take place and our nation will be torn even further apart. The winners will not be Trump or his followers, but our adversaries in Russia and China.
RICH DiPENTIMA
Portsmouth
Firehose of fake news is meant to distract us from what is real
Neither party alone can secure southern border
NH Republicans refuse to take action on climate
If we don’t help Ukraine, what do we stand for?
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.