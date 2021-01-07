Trump boosters need to open their eyes

To the Editor: Call it treason, call it sedition, call it illegal (a breaking of laws), call it an impeachable offense… but don’t call it “Just Trump being Trump!”

The widely-publicized extortion call President Donald Trump made to Georgia’s secretary of state and other Georgia election officials — his 19th attempt to reach and threaten them to “find 11,780 votes” to overturn the election — was a clear abuse of presidential authority and power. End of story.

If you do believe it is a case of “Just T being T,” then you must not believe any of President Trump’s efforts, behaviors, or actions are to subvert and undermine our democracy and to sow damage and distrust in our democratic institutions, the core of which make America truly unique in the world. It is tragic that it has come to this !

What continuing threats does Trump pose for us in the remaining days of his administration? The president could switch focus of his licentious gaze from domestic acts of subversion to international criminal acts, such as bombing Iran.

Wake up 47% of Americans. German and Italian citizens woke up much too late in the 1930s-40s to save their own democracies... saved only through Allied and American efforts, blood and treasure. Wake up!

HERB MOYER

Exeter

Letters to the Editor

