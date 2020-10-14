Trump is a peacemaker
To the Editor: The Middle East has been a thorn in our side over the course of numerous presidential administrations with peace either never tried or elusive. President Donald Trump has made a real and great start toward peace in that region with diplomatic relations between the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain with Israel. It’s reported that he is in talks with six more countries for peace deals. President Trump needs to continue this great work toward peace. He also wants to end our endless wars which, it seems the Democrat and Republican establishments are all too happy to have continue. If you want peace and prosperity keep Donald Trump as president.
MIKE AIELLO
Country Walk Drive Manchester