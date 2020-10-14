Trump is a peacemaker

To the Editor: The Middle East has been a thorn in our side over the course of numerous presidential administrations with peace either never tried or elusive. President Donald Trump has made a real and great start toward peace in that region with diplomatic relations between the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain with Israel. It’s reported that he is in talks with six more countries for peace deals. President Trump needs to continue this great work toward peace. He also wants to end our endless wars which, it seems the Democrat and Republican establishments are all too happy to have continue. If you want peace and prosperity keep Donald Trump as president.

MIKE AIELLO

Country Walk Drive Manchester

Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Thursday, October 08, 2020
Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Monday, October 05, 2020
Sunday, October 04, 2020
Friday, October 02, 2020
Thursday, October 01, 2020