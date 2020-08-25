Trump can’t steal it if we don’t let him
To the Editor: President Donald Trump has all but said that he won’t accept the results of the election if he is defeated. He insists that mail-in voting will lead to widespread fraud (except in Florida, where it works to his advantage) even though voter fraud is virtually non-existent. He also insists that mail-in voting will delay verifying the final results perhaps “for years” when he’s the one who is doing all he can to disrupt mail service.
Why should we be surprised? After all, he insisted the 2016 election was rigged and plagued by at least three million “fraudulent” votes and he won that election (with Putin’s help). Though she crushed the popular vote, Hillary Clinton gracefully congratulated Trump on his victory in the Electoral College and wished him well.
So, what will the elected Republicans do if he refuses to accept the 2020 vote? So far, very few Republicans have opposed him in any way, and those that have — with the exception of Mitt Romney — have been forced out of Trump’s Blood and Soil Party. Everyone else has toadied to Trump in the most sycophantic way, groveling like Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham in their desperation to retain power. Will keeping themselves in power mean they will help Trump destroy our democracy? Stay tuned. In the meantime, even if you have to crawl over broken glass, VOTE!
RICHARD BACKUS
New Boston