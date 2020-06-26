Trump failed COVID test
To the Editor: First he says COVID-19 is a hoax, then it will fade with warmer weather. Now he wants to limit testing and pack people into rallies, largely unmasked, because he doesn’t wear one. If one compares our failure to deal effectively with COVID to success in Europe, it is clearly at the feet of Trump. His disdain for anything that impacts his reelection chances regardless of impacts to our citizens should give pause to anyone thinking of voting for him in November, especially if you are an older American.
PAUL R. NICKERSON
Hudson