To the Editor: By the time the U.S. Justice Department gets through with ex-President Donald Trump, his hopes for a political future will be accurately described by the phrase “DEAD IN THE WATER!” He will have no chance of getting back into the White House if he’s convicted on even one felony charge.
High on this New Hampshire resident’s wish list for a presidential candidate are: one who is pro-life/not pro-choice; one who keeps his nose clean; and one who does not fight the Justice Department.
Ex-President Donald Trump had his turn at bat, now the United States needs a president who will not make the United States or its people the laughingstock of the world. The United States and its people do not need Joe Biden or Kamala Harris. The people of the United States of America must turn out in great numbers at the polls to say “Enough is enough!”
To the Editor: PFAS (poly- and per- fluoroalkyl substances) are a family of over 15,000 different synthetic chemicals that have a variety of uses including stain and water repelling properties, but unfortunately of the more than 100 chemicals that have been studied, all are very toxic and n…
To the Editor: Russell Hodgkins’ op-ed "Normalization of deviance and the Tucker Carlson tapes" published April 4 illustrates an interesting concept: how toleration of habitual and repeated violations of a rule or norm without adverse consequences can render such rules null and void.