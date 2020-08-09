Trump has plagued Granite State Latinos

To the Editor: Since the beginning of his political career, cruelty towards the Latino community hasn’t just been a by-product of Donald Trump’s choices — often, it’s been the entire point.

Trump has stopped at nothing to take away affordable health care for Latino Granite Staters by scheming to repeal the Affordable Care Act. He’s threatened to veto a minimum wage hike and other crucial legislation that would put more money in the pockets of Latino working families and small businesses, and he and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos have methodically attacked Latino students by defunding public schools. Trump’s chaotic mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to Latinos contracting COVID-19 at three times the state average.

Latinos and Granite Staters from all backgrounds cannot endure another four years of a Trump presidency. We are ready to stand together and replace him with Joe Biden, who will work with all of our communities to undo the damage of the Trump administration and support policies that help us succeed.

LETIZIA ORTIZ

Bedford

