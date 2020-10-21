Trump has been the best President of my lifetime
To the Editor: President Donald Trump has done more for the country than any of you.
He restored the economy from the stagnation of the Obama-Biden years and set record-breaking unemployment.
He got us out of the disastrous Iran deal, the Paris Accord, NAFTA and TPP.
Trump closed the borders at the onset of the pandemic. He mobilized the country to produce needed ventilators. He sent hospital ships to Los Angeles and New York and built temporary hospitals. He fast tracked the production of vaccines and therapeutics.
There have been no new wars and Trump brokered historic peace deals in the Middle East. He’s been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.
“First Step Act” criminal justice reform gave thousands of minorities who received overly harsh sentences a fresh start undoing Joe Biden’s 1994 crime law.
All of this was accomplished while Trump was being falsely accused of Russian collusion and being impeached for a phone call. (Our New Hampshire congressional delegation should be ashamed.)
You all seem to ignore any corruption tied to Joe Biden’s family. Ukraine, Russia and China dollars flowed to the Bidens, but Democrats are immune from critique.
Biden’s done nothing in almost a half century in office. He’s only benefited.
Trump has been called a traitor, Hitler and a fascist. You may not like his Tweets, but I think he’s done nothing but good for this country. Trump is the best president of my lifetime.
RONALD LEPINE
Hudson