Trump has delivered on a conservative agenda
To the Editor: Jennifer Horn called President Trump the most corrupt President in history. It is known that Obama made many blunders, remember Benghazi when there was no help from Obama while Americans are being out numbered and killed.
Obama and Susan Rice told the American people that the attack and killing was the result of a film, that was a lie and a deception to the American people. Obama gave the Iranians over $150 billion to appease them. Obama also gave Iran uranium use to make nuclear weapons. Big mistake.
In 2016, when North Korea was shooting missiles into the Sea of Japan, President Trump did not send money to appease the North Koreans or troops. He did it through diplomacy where he spoke with President Kim Jong-un and no more missiles.
Ms. Horn is suggesting that Amy Klobuchar is her choice for President. Ms. Klobuchar is a U.S. Senator who has a bad reputation of abusing her staff, humiliating her employees and a difficult time keeping staff members.
Ms. Klobuchar has vowed to reverse President Trump’s anti-abortion measures. Ms. Horn claims she is a conservative and is promoting abortion when conservatives believe that a baby in the womb has a right to life.
Ms. Horn admits she is a conservative and yet she’s promoting a Democratic candidate, she needs to examine all the good that President Trump did for our country and the American people. He increased jobs, money for our military and much more.
Marianne Munjone
Epsom