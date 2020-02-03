To the Editor: During the State of the Union Address, President Trump is sure to bolster his self-proclaimed accomplishments on a wide range of topics, including health care. Chances are, he will not propose any policies to lower health care costs and expand coverage for Granite Staters.
Instead, he will likely repeat empty promises on health care, as he has been doing since before the start of his presidential campaign.
As the partisan lawsuit to overturn the ACA made its way through the courts, Trump wasted no time finding ways to undermine Americans’ health care. His administration championed junk insurance, claiming that they will expand coverage to more people.
In reality, those plans allow insurance companies to discriminate against people with pre-existing conditions. Expanding junk plans does nothing but harm Americans with pre-existing conditions who desperately need comprehensive coverage.
Trump also promised that his health care plan would cover everyone and claimed he is “far better” on health care than Democrats. But under his administration, attacks on the ACA left 7 million Americans uninsured. Despite his many promises to release a “phenomenal” health care plan, he has yet to produce one. Polling has indicated that health care is a major concern among voters and have also shown that Americans trust Democrats more than Republicans when it comes to devising health care plans. The State of the Union Address will be a major opportunity for the president to try to undermine the ACA, but the voters should see past false promises
.
Jayme Simoes
Concord