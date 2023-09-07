To the Editor: One doesn’t need a degree in medicine to recognize the neurological deficits in Joe Biden. The man is a walking, talking human zombie managed by aides who see him through the simplest everyday tasks. Many, even loyalists within the Democrat Party, question his ability to continue functioning as our president, much less run for reelection.
Republicans in the House of Representatives are preparing to launch an impeachment inquiry into Biden on his alleged corrupt pay-for-play scheming while serving as Barack Obama’s vice president. Newfound evidence allegedly reveals that Biden and many members of his family have engaged in illegal influence peddling, receiving unlawful payoffs from foreign governments and others, money laundering, and tax evasion. The impeachment inquiry is a tool Republican oversight can use in securing more evidence to confirm the vast Biden family corruption allegedly reaching as far back as the years he served in the U.S. Senate.
With Republican primary candidate front-runner Donald Trump restrained by legal commitments over the many bogus criminal charges lodged against him, it is plain to see that the Democrats have weaponized the Department of Justice and have inundated the courts with liberal judges who are colluding with the Democrat Party to eradicate their only real threat in the upcoming presidential election, namely Donald Trump.
Americans must put away their petty issues with Donald Trump’s unique character and help save America by returning him to the White House in 2024.