Trump is no friend
To the Editor: Donald J. Trump is no friend of the environment, no friend of the elderly. He wants a 26% cut to the Environmental Protection Agency’s budget (won’t make it past our House) and no desserts in Meals on Wheels. Children who need summer meals when school is out because their parents don’t earn enough on our neglected minimum wage? Donald J. Trump doesn’t care about them either. He’d rather give a busting big tax break to the rich.
Since the Republican-dominated U.S. Senate does his bidding, it’s also their disdain for our environment (land, air, water) and their disdain for our elderly and our low-income school children reflected in his budget. Those Republicans won’t deserve the pensions we’ll be giving them when they’re outta here, but they’ll continue to milk the federal cow anyway.
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton