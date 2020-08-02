Trump lacks qualities a president needs to lead

To the Editor: Mencius, who lived approximately 2,120 years ago, proposed four principals for good government that should still apply today. They are benevolence, righteousness, propriety and knowledge. Sadly, none of the qualities that Donald J. Trump seems to possess. Benevolence (immigration policy). Righteousness (hush money to porn stars). Propriety (total failure in response to COVID-19 and Putin’s bounties on American service men and women). Knowledge (paying someone to take his SAT’s and refusing to read briefs more than one page, if he even reads them at all).

I strongly urge everyone to consider these failings when voting in November.

STANLEY ZABIEREK

New Ipswich

