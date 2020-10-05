Trump nominee won’t legislate from bench
To the Editor: The U.S. Constitution demands that judges resolve controversies according to Article III, Section 2. However, the elephant in the room regarding new Supreme Court judges in modern times has been that progressives want “liberal” justices who will inject their ideological politics into their decisions, effectively making laws from the bench instead of basing their decisions solely of the Constitution as written.
Judge Amy Coney Barrett has indicated that she is an “originalist” who will faithfully resolve controversies according to the Constitution. She has indicated that her personal views and politics will be absent from her decisions and that she will be faithful to her constitutional oath of office.
A recent letter to the editor suggests that protections set forth by prior Supreme Court decisions regarding health insurance, abortions, LGBTQ+ and other matters may be upset if judge Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed. However, such dog whistle claims can only come to be if such past decisions were based on political or ideological considerations, rather than on firm constitutional grounds.
It should be the primary focus of all of our 100 senators to confirm a qualified candidate who will be faithful to their constitutional oath of office. Judge Amy Coney Barrett has these qualifications and should be confirmed.
DAVID DELOREY
Francestown