To the Editor: If you believe, as I do, that EVERYONE has a right to live, then Donald J. Trump Sr. is your man. If you believe in a woman’s right to choose, however, then you might want to consider voting for one of the candidates who favor a woman’s right to decide whether or not to have an abortion.

I believe - strongly - that a woman’s right to choose should not include the right to commit infanticide. No ifs, ands or buts about it. Everyone has the right to live, including infants!

I do not want open borders. If we have open borders then people can come here and commit crimes against U.S. citizens. We need to be xenophobic about the kinds of people we allow to come into the United States so that we don’t have rampant crime.

Peter M. Arel

Chestnut St, Manchester

Sunday, February 16, 2020
Saturday, February 15, 2020
Friday, February 14, 2020
Thursday, February 13, 2020
Wednesday, February 12, 2020