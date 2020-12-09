Trump/Pence supporters owe nation an apology
To the Editor: I read, listened, watched and kept informed about the November 3rd election and post election words and deeds. My conclusion was that anyone who voted for Trump/Pence owes the nation an apology.
Most recently I read where Donald Trump appointed Mr. Corey Lewandowski to a review board at the Pentagon. What does Corey know about Pentagon procedures and policy? I would bet my pension plan nothing. What a joke!
The recent op-ed about masks by Ted Menswar Jr. was the best analysis about wearing one that I have read in many moons.
RAY GRADUAL
Dalton