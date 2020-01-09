Trump protects us
To the Editor: Trump did a great thing by ordering the killing of Soleimani, the Iranian general. This evil terrorist had the blood of hundreds of Americans on his hands as well as thousands of others. Our military intelligence found out that he was planning more strikes against us. So Trump acted and saved lives of innocent people, yet the Democrats find fault with this. Of course it’s for political reasons. But this is also what Democrats have evolved into. As this is written Pelosi wants to create a war powers act that will curb Trump’s ability to take actions in Iran! Is she crazy? Iran attacked our embassy and we are not supposed to do anything? We have a chance to prevent further attacks and we shouldn’t take action? This general was pure evil and we should just let him go? But for some reason the Democrats love the bad guys. Obama sent this murderous regime over a billion dollars while they chanted “Death to America”. Bernie Sanders said that what Trump did was like Putin assassinating dissidents. Pelosi had a meltdown when Trump called the vicious MS -13 gang “animals.” Omar, the representative from Minnesota, fought for leniency for some men who were caught trying to join ISIS and referred to 9/11 as “somebody did something.” These Democrats basically show where their sympathies lie. How can any American citizen want to support these people? Please vote for Trump. He truly stands up for America and the people who defend it.
ALEX FORYAN
Landaff