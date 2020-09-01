Slanted rally coverage
To the Editor: Upon opening the New Hampshire Sunday News this morning I was struck by the article placed above the fold of the front page that read “Trump promises economic rebound” by Josie Albertson-Grove. Since when do editorial pieces get placed on the front page and given prominence above the fold?
Did you feel that your readership needed to have yet another voice added to the shrill banging drum of our times? Aren’t such articles reserved for the editorial section or has your format changed?
The Union Leader has indeed slithered right in lockstep with the bias half crazed media that constantly hammers away at the general public. I am greatly disappointed that such an esteemed publication has truly degraded itself and has deviated from good journalism.
The public is well aware where you stand politically and being a resident of New Hampshire for 50 years I could always enjoy the cross section of ideas presented in your newspaper and gleaned great satisfaction in the writing of your talented staff. However with the disappearance of many of these writers and the abbreviated publication itself, it is clear that the hard left liberal slant that is coming across my doorstep daily is another indication that we are truly living in strange times.
I find it hard to justify looking forward to the paper when opinion writers like the full-throated Ms. Josie Albertson-Grove gets above-the-fold prominence and national and world news is greatly reduced.
ANITA ANTHONY
Derry