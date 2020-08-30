Trump rally puts phony leadership on display

To the Editor: Another Trump rally to be held in New Hampshire. The very idea of a large gathering of this nature in the midst of a pandemic strikes me as so absurd that no rational person would even consider the idea of attending. But experience has shown us that rational behavior and politics do not often coincide.

What we will get is a few hundred to a few thousand people, many from out of state, congregating, yelling, cheering, and back slapping. The campaign claims they will require masks, but that’s what the governor said about Motorcycle Week in Laconia.

Anyone who watched WMUR News 9 this morning could plainly see the crowds of folks milling around Weirs Beach without masks. Enforcement? That was clearly a farce from the outset. And the Trump rally will be as well. Governor Chris Sununu should have called the Trump campaign and asked them to cancel the event.

The rally is just another example of how little regard these so-called leaders actually have for ordinary folks. Why we as a people continue to support these empty suits is beyond me.

ERNEST ROY

Northfield

Sunday, August 30, 2020
