To the Editor: Having moved to New Hampshire from Miami two years ago, I was proud of the response of the citizens of this great state to the COVID-19 virus and now we are better off for it. Things are not great, and there is pain and suffering for sure, but compared to other states, y’all can agree our efforts have put us in a much better place.
It is for this reason that I am shocked that President Donald Trump is planning an event in our state. We have all sacrificed and worked too hard to control the virus the best we can. Please stay away Mr. Trump until it is safe to have your rallies in New Hampshire.
WYATT PORTER-BROWN
Concord