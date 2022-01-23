Trump reigns supreme atop ‘Republicon’ party

To the Editor: I have to admit that Donald Trump is the best at something. He is without a doubt the best con man ever. It’s clear that the overwhelming majority of Republicans are all-in on Trump.

I suggest that they rename their party to honor him. It would be a simple fix; all they need do is change the “a” to an “o”. It’s so easy it can be done with a Sharpie.

ANTHONY ANTONICO

Bicentennial Drive Manchester