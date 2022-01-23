Letter: Trump reigns supreme atop 'Republicon' party Jan 23, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Trump reigns supreme atop ‘Republicon’ partyTo the Editor: I have to admit that Donald Trump is the best at something. He is without a doubt the best con man ever. It’s clear that the overwhelming majority of Republicans are all-in on Trump.I suggest that they rename their party to honor him. It would be a simple fix; all they need do is change the “a” to an “o”. It’s so easy it can be done with a Sharpie.ANTHONY ANTONICOBicentennial Drive Manchester Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Friday, January 21, 2022 Letter: Volunteers can help kids at risk for abuse Volunteers can help kids who are at risk for abuse Thursday, January 20, 2022 Letter: A nation of sore losers Letter: Don't let out-of-state letters stop bill to protect hares Letter: Ivermectin story illustrates what's wrong Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Letter: Automated vote counting not automated voting Letter: Succeed at secession and NH loses liberty Letter: Be aware of what MLK Day represents Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Letter: Abortion ban contrary to limited government ideal Letter: Opposing Biden by going unvaccinated Letter: Biennial sessions would save NH millions Load more {{flag}} {{title}} {{byline}} 1 min to consume {{summary}} Most Popular Letter: Ivermectin story illustrates what's wrong Letter: Succeed at secession and NH loses liberty Letter: Abortion ban contrary to limited government ideal Letter: Vaccine opposition isn’t based on petty politics Letter: Opposing Biden by going unvaccinated Letter: A nation of sore losers Letter: If NH schools are failing where's the evidence? Letter: What has Biden done that warrants praise? Letter: Don't let out-of-state letters stop bill to protect hares Letter: Volunteers can help kids at risk for abuse Editorial Cartoon: Steve Kelley Editorial Cartoon: Steve Kelley Editorial Cartoon: Gary Varvel Editorial Cartoon: Chip Bok Editorial Cartoon: Chip Bok Editorial Cartoon: Steve Breen Follow this section Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Syndicated Columns Sunday, January 23, 2022 Patrick Hynes: Mowers is selling conservatism with a smile Patrick J. Buchanan: By the numbers, a failing president Friday, January 21, 2022 John Stossel: Evil Florida Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Garrison Keillor: My mother told me and now I'll tell you Patrick J. Buchanan: Biden should declare NATO membership closed Load more {{title}} 1 min to consume Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT