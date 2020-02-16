To the Editor: Apparently Trump’s at it again, rolling back environmental protections. President Trump and his Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) recently released draft regulations rolling back the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).
NEPA, which applies to federal actions that impact everything from transportation to protecting our clean air and clean water, is one of the only laws that requires the federal government to consider the public health and environmental impacts of their decisions and gives the public a voice in federal decision making.
Gutting this bedrock environmental law is a blatant attempt to prevent action to address climate change and an attack on every neighborhood across the country. We must speak out against these attacks on NEPA because they undermine one of our most important tools to fight against pollution and other threats to our community.
The Council of Environmental Quality (CEQ) is currently accepting comments on the administration’s plans to roll back the National Environmental Protections Act. The comment period will end March 10, 2020. I strongly urge anyone who cares about climate change, wildlife, the environment, or public health to submit a comment to the Council of Environmental Quality urging them to protect our communities from harm and uphold the National Environmental Protection Act.
Johnathan Hoogeveen
Pearl St., Manchester