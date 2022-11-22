To the Editor: Now that the Warnock-Walker race in Georgia will not be for control of the U.S. Senate, the conventional wisdom is that less Republican money will be spent on that runoff contest. As a Republican contributor, I certainly hope so, but not because the stakes in the Senate have lessened. This is one time I do not want to see the Republican candidate supported at all — regardless of how many abortions he paid for.
If Herschel Walker wins, it sends a message that Donald Trump’s endorsement — frankly, the only thing other than football stardom that has gotten Walker this far — still resonates among voters. That is a message opposite to what many Republicans who want to free the GOP from the former president’s influence wish to send.
After significant losses handed to Trump- endorsed candidates in the midterms, Trumpism is on the ropes. A Sen. Raphael Warnock victory could be the knock out punch. And the less influence Trump is perceived to wield, the less likely it is that he will be the 2024 Republican nominee.
I am far from the only Republican who thinks that another Trump run at the presidency would mean another loss for the GOP. The White House, not Georgia’s senate seat, is the ultimate goal. A glance at the mid-term election scoreboard confirms that Walker can’t score the winning touchdown anyway, and getting his head coach off the sidelines better poises the team for next season.
