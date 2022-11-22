Trump run will mean another loss for GOP

To the Editor: Now that the Warnock-Walker race in Georgia will not be for control of the U.S. Senate, the conventional wisdom is that less Republican money will be spent on that runoff contest. As a Republican contributor, I certainly hope so, but not because the stakes in the Senate have lessened. This is one time I do not want to see the Republican candidate supported at all — regardless of how many abortions he paid for.

Monday, November 21, 2022
Sunday, November 20, 2022
Friday, November 18, 2022
Thursday, November 17, 2022

Letter: Bill ATV rider who crashed to send a message

To the Editor: Referencing the article in the November 15 Union Leader about the ATV crash. First, these Massachusetts people come up here and trash our state by riding on closed trails. Second, ATV riders everywhere think they can ride those things any place they please, any time they want,…