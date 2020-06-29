To the Editor: The Trump Administration's efforts to replace Geoffrey Berman, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, should be of concern to all of us.
"With tenacity and savvy, Geoff has done an excellent job leading one of our nation’s most significant U.S. Attorney’s Offices, achieving many successes on consequential civil and criminal matters." That's a direct quote from Attorney General William Barr's June 19 press release on the subject -- the same press release that Berman says first informed him of his impending ouster. (Jim Comey learned of his dismissal as FBI director in similar fashion.)
That Trump's goodbyes are rather unrefined is more amusing than worrisome, but the opposite is true when their motivation is suspect. Berman's office is presently investigating Rudy Giuliani. The message to federal prosecutors nationwide is hardly subtle: if you want to keep your jobs, hands off the President's cronies.
Do the country a favor, Mr. Berman. Fight this.
FRANK SPINELLA
Exeter