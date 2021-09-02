To the Editor: The past four and a half years would have been difficult enough anyway, but they were made even worse by the arrogance and incompetence of the former president. But it was the current president, Joe Biden, who paid the price for the shocking but not surprising collapse of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, now known as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. We don’t know what Biden’s predecessor would have done if the fall of Kabul happened on his watch, but we do know that he and Vladimir Putin pressured the old Afghan government to release thousands of terrorists from prison, including the leaders of the new Taliban regime.
Biden’s plan for withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan did not go very well. But at least he had a plan. And, he did admit that his plan had failed, he did take responsibility, and his administration did come up with a new plan within just a few hours. This could have never happened during the previous administration, which never planned anything more than a few days in advance and whose one and only priority was covering Donald Trump’s butt.
Hopefully, the fall of Kabul will prove to be the low point of Biden’s presidency. The low point of the previous administration was the invasion of our nation’s Capitol on January 6, which was led by our own homegrown Taliban. Our American Taliban is less extreme and much more disorganized than Afghanistan’s, but it is just as dangerous.