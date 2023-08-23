To the Editor: No matter where you fall on the political spectrum, the evidence revealed in the latest indictment of Donald Trump should disturb every American who cares about protecting our freedom to vote and our democracy. In it, Trump and key allies —including his lawyers Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows — were indicted on 41 criminal charges for attempting to overturn the 2020 Georgia election.
It’s alleged Trump deliberately spread disinformation about the election, then used those lies to pressure state officials in Georgia and elsewhere to overturn the will of voters, including telling Georgia’s secretary of state to “find 11,780 votes.” They leaned on everyone they could, from state officials to former Vice President Mike Pence.
When they couldn’t win by throwing out votes or through phony paperwork, they rioted on our nation’s Capitol to stop the election from being certified.
Some pundits treat Trump’s indictments like political theater, but that’s not what this is. It’s about confidently casting ballots as Americans, certain the vote will be counted, no matter our political party. It’s about whether a president and his allies trying to cling to power should be able to throw out votes. The answer must be resoundingly no. We, the American people, choose our leaders, and not the other way around.
These are serious crimes against our country. To preserve the rule of law and our democracy, we must let the legal process proceed without interruption or interference. Our democracy depends on it.