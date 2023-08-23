Any patriot ought to be alarmed about Trump

To the Editor: No matter where you fall on the political spectrum, the evidence revealed in the latest indictment of Donald Trump should disturb every American who cares about protecting our freedom to vote and our democracy. In it, Trump and key allies —including his lawyers Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows — were indicted on 41 criminal charges for attempting to overturn the 2020 Georgia election.

 