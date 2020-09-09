Trump snowflakes get so steamed
To the Editor: I have a good laugh whenever I read a letter to the editor complaining that the Union Leader has gone liberal. Are they reading the same edition of the paper that I am?
These Donald Trump-supporting snowflakes just can’t handle the truth about what a horrible president (and person) he is. They complain liberals are part of the cancel culture yet they immediately threaten to cancel their Union Leader subscriptions if they feel Trump has been slighted in any way. Their hypocrisy (on this and many other things) is astounding.
Since I’m allowed 250 words I may as well use them. Let’s also talk about the COVID-19 situation and the use of masks. Some writers have mentioned getting to herd immunity. Even Trump’s new COVID-19 task member (who has no specific knowledge or experience to make him eligible to even be there) is promoting this. Do they not realize that could mean up to 2 million deaths in the U.S. before that happens? Are the 200,000 deaths we’ll no doubt have in the near future not enough?
As for masks, really, is it that much of a burden? Masks are proven to help. What in the world would these people have done during Word War II when there was rationing, blackouts, etc.? I agree with the Union Leader that we should not need a rule or law on masks…but come on people, stop being mask-holes and put the damn masks on!
ANTHONY ANTONICO
Bicentennial Drive Manchester