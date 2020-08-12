Trump stimulus decree was an empty gesture
To the Editor: As the current round of COVID-19 relief talks between the Democrats and Republicans broke down last week, President Donald Trump appeared to step into the gap to meet pressing personal economic needs. This included an executive order that would, as Trump said, “keep Americans safely in their homes” and protect people from eviction.
Only that is not what his executive order does.
What the order does is direct federal agencies to “review all existing authorities and resources” and “make a determination” about whether halting evictions would prevent the spread of coronavirus. The president does not direct any federal or other agency to take any action to actually prevent evictions.
Nor does the executive order provide new resources to assist renters. Instead, the order directs the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Department of Treasury merely to consider repackaging unspent funding already approved by Congress under the CARES Act.
A recent study estimates that almost a third of renting households, 30 to 40 million people, are at risk for eviction in the next several months. In New Hampshire, this could impact up to 90,000 people.
This is too critical an issue to address with empty political gestures. We do not need a promise of more study groups and shell games with money. We need the next relief bill to include $100 billion for emergency rent assistance and $11.5 billion for Emergency Solution Grants. Call your members of Congress and tell them that anything less is unacceptable.
ARON DIBACCO
Deerfield