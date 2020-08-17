Trump thinks messing with mail makes sense
To the Editor: Now Trump so much as admits to throwing a wrench into the Nov. 3rd election by manipulating the U.S. Postal Service to delay absentee ballots. Trump needs a second term, so to hell with your prescriptions. Trump wants a second term, so to hell with online purchases being delivered. Trump actually wants to be king, so to hell with your greeting cards and invitations.
The USPS was established by the U.S. Constitution, but Republicans have wanted to privatize it for years. They’ve done all they can to sabotage the Postal Service including adding this humongous expense: USPS is being required to fully-fund retirement benefits in advance. No private company has been required to do that. If not for this requirement it would be operating in the black.
Republicans and American oligarchs see huge dollar signs in “privatizing” the mail. If they ever do so, I expect it will cost a nickel to send a letter from New York City to Los Angeles. It will cost a small fortune to send a letter from Epsom to Clarence, Iowa.
NANCY HEATH
Epsom