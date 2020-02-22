Trump usurps NH motto
To the Editor: My state motto is dear to my heart — Live Free or Die — as it reminds me of my strong loving grandfather native to New Hampshire. It is very upsetting for Trump to claim it in his advertising.
Most citizens of New Hampshire do not support reelection of President Trump. New Hampshire, and the United States, have been great without Trump and will continue to be once he is out of office.
Trump needs to go back to his tower in New York City and leave New Hampshire alone! I am an independent who was raised Republican and admired John McCain and voted for Obama.
Bloomberg also is not worthy of my vote. He represents — like Hillary — what is wrong with both the Republican and Democratic parties.
I voted for Bernie 2016 because he cares about the working class and has integrity. But if the Dems won’t back him, I won’t back Bloomberg.
Biden is my choice, he wants to heal the country from the wounds Trump has thrown salt into. I pray that Biden can.
I will remain hopeful to honor the memory of my strong loving ancestors. And for the sake of my beautiful grandchildren. Live FREE or Die.
Vicky Ballentine
Dalton
Friday, February 21, 2020
To the Editor: With the population of New Hampshire aging, the number of young people declining, and so many youth lost to opioids and suicides, liberal Republicans are pushing to remove advocacy for traditional marriage from the NHGOP platform to chase votes. Bad timing.
To the Editor: Amid the ongoing debate and gridlock in Washington, New Hampshire lawmakers are now considering game-changing legislation to provide real relief from the high costs of prescription drugs. Unlike anything going on in Washington, this effort has bipartisan support.
To the Editor: “Medicare for All” is not just an abstract political policy for me. It is a matter that is essential to my life and is something that is worth fighting for.
To the Editor: I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the Election Day workers throughout the state of New Hampshire who gave tirelessly of their time.
To the Editor: Please, please, please quit referring to AR15 rifles as assault weapons. Assault is an action and not an object. It makes you newspaper sound illiterate, biased and ignorant.
To the Editor: I was pleased to read in last week’s Union Leader that Gov. Chris Sununu, Sen. Jeb Bradley and advocates for seniors and the disabled are working to design legislation to create a protective order for vulnerable adults. These could be for individuals with dementia or a develop…
To the Editor: Planting trees is great but we need to do more.
To the Editor: The New START nuclear arms control treaty is not new at all. In fact, it only took effect in 2011. And by this time next year it could be completely gone, leaving no functioning nuclear arms treaty between the US and Russia in its place.
To the Editor: We are starting to make some much-needed progress on the drug crisis in New Hampshire. However, much work still needs to be done.
To the Editor: Net-metering allows retail electric customers to generate power from renewable sources and to send surplus energy into the grid. Producers are paid for that energy at a rate set by the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) This is about half the retail rate, 8¢/kwh.
To the Editor: If you believe, as I do, that EVERYONE has a right to live, then Donald J. Trump Sr. is your man. If you believe in a woman’s right to choose, however, then you might want to consider voting for one of the candidates who favor a woman’s right to decide whether or not to have a…
To the Editor: Recently I came across an article in the Union Leader written by Jason Schreiber regarding a New Hampshire couple who had allegedly abandoned their two dogs (a black Lab and Great Dane). They were left for an unknown amount of time with no food or water, which resulted in the …
To the Editor: Apparently Trump’s at it again, rolling back environmental protections. President Trump and his Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) recently released draft regulations rolling back the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).