‘Trumplicans’ abandon conservative values
To the Editor: The “divisive concepts” legislation before our state lawmakers is a sign of the unhealthy politicization of cultural and historical questions. It should be rejected on those grounds alone.
You don’t resort to the force of law to promote ideas, unless you’ve lost confidence in reasoned discourse to arrive at truth.
You don’t support ideas that you like with government power, unless your position is weak.
It used to be that Republicans repeated “local control” as a mantra with regards to education in New Hampshire. The new Trumplican Party is no longer conservative in that way.
See an idea you find challenging? Instead of arguing it with intelligence — and with good will for those with whom you disagree — the new Trumplican Party says “local control” be damned: let’s use the force of state government to win the argument. Let’s use the force of state government to silence and dismiss ideas we find challenging.
If we’re honest, the truth is that living in a pluralistic society is hard. People disagree. The real issue that our lawmakers should be addressing is how will we navigate through our differences without resorting to force.
Relying on government power through legislation to promote ideas is dangerous and it’s not conservative.
CHRIS OWEN
Wilton