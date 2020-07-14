Debates not rallies will help Trump beat Biden

To the Editor: President Donald Trump’s rally in Oklahoma did not meet expectations. The crowd size was noticeably smaller, and his typical off-script rants barely ignited the many unmasked followers in attendance.

Some believe COVID-19 kept people away, that witnessing Trump’s narcissistic rhetoric was not worth getting infected. Moreover, his message has grown stagnant to even his loyal base.

Trump should not conduct any more rallies. His 2016 game plan will not play well the second time around. He needs to expose and exploit Joe Biden’s weaknesses, not his own! A series of well-organized, televised debates are in order.

RONALD PELLETERI

Northbrook Dr., Manchester

Tuesday, July 14, 2020
