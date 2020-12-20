Trump’s achieved a lot since his 2016 election
To the Editor: While there is still some debate over the legality of the results of the 2020 election, one thing remains perfectly clear, President Donald Trump achieved many accomplishments during his first two years in office, and especially during his first six months. Let’s review a partial list of some of these:
Operation Warp Speed, creation of a safe COVID vaccine in record time.
Almost 4 million jobs created since election in 2016.
The most employed Americans in history.
Creation of more than 400,000 manufacturing jobs and manufacturing jobs growing at the faster rate in more than three decades.
Economic growth hit 4.2% one quarter.
New unemployment claims recently hit a 49-year low.
Median household income the highest ever recorded.
African-American unemployment recently was the lowest rate ever.
Asian-American unemployment recently the lowest rate ever.
Hispanic-American unemployment at the lowest rate ever.
Women’s unemployment reaching the lowest rate in 65 years.
Youth unemployment the lowest rate in nearly half a century.
Lowest unemployment rate ever recorded for Americans without a high school diploma.
Veterans unemployment reached its lowest rate in nearly 20 years.
Almost 3.9 million Americans have left food stamps since 2016.
The Pledge to America’s Workers has employers committing to train more than 4 million Americans and promoting vocational education.
Retail sales surged last month, up another 6% over last year.
Signed the biggest tax cuts and reforms in history. Over $300 billion poured back into the U.S. in the first quarter alone.
Trump tax bill produced lowest top marginal tax rate in more than 80 years for small businesses.
NICK DE MAYO
Sugar Hill