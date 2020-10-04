Trump has delivered
To the Editor: It seems everyday we are bombarded by the Union Leader with “Never Trumpers” and their “sky is falling” diatribes. George Will, Jennifer Horn, Betsy Tamposi, etc. Ms. Horn telling us mail-in voting is the same as absentee voting. Ms. Tamposi tells us Biden won’t raise your taxes unless you make over $400,000.
President Donald Trump is now nominated for three Nobel prizes, and not a word from George Will.
Horn knows mail-in voting is not the same as absentee voting. There are no checks and balances on mail-in voting. Tamposi knows Biden has promised to roll back the Trump tax cuts, so everyone who pays taxes will see their taxes increase as the individual tax brackets go back up. So, both of you, please stop lying to voters.
Read my lips, no new taxes, Bush 41. I will not engage in nation building, Bush 43. Republican Party, we will cut spending. If the “never Trumpers” want to know why Trump was elected, go look in the mirror. It’s your fault. You spend as much as the Democrats, have been lying to us for years, and we’re sick of it. So now, because Trump hurt your feelings, you’re willing to destroy the “American experiment” by handing the election to the AOC wing of the Democrat Party? I urge everyone to read the Biden-Sanders unity platform. Is this the America you want for your children? Be careful what you ask for; you may get it.
BRIAN BAILEY
New Boston