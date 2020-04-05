Trump’s tardy response to the coronavirus

To the Editor: Chinese farmers brought virus-contaminated animals to a marketplace in Wuhan, China. Humans contracted the virus at the market, medical personnel reported it to the authorities, but Chinese leaders decided to cover it up. This allowed the virus to spread around the world.

The Trump administration downplayed the potential severity of the outbreak. This delayed the response and preparations by medical agencies and state and local governments to combat the virus. In January, our intelligence agencies warned Trump of the impending coronavirus outbreak, but he ignored them.

Trump said the coronavirus was a “new hoax” by the Democrats. He blamed the media for fake reporting about it. He said it was no big deal and it would quickly disappear.

Trump is concerned with a depressed economy adversely impacting his reelection, and he is questioning advice from medical professionals and leading infectious disease authorities within the country.

Trump finally decided to extend the coronavirus distancing guidelines to April 30, 2020, but governors and mayors should implement their own measures, including their timelines to address the coronavirus outbreak.

The country has to do whatever is necessary to get this pandemic under control. These times will test the resolve of humanity.

DONALD MOSKOWITZ

Londonderry

