Trump’s unique legacy among U.S. presidents
To the Editor: A recent letter to the editor spoke of Donald Trump as being “the man in the arena.” That was very appropriate since, at best, Trump is a carnival barker. But, really, he is the clown. And as the saying goes: If you elect a clown you should expect a circus.
The same letter states that the election cycle is far from over and Trump will be sworn in for his second term. That’s a bet I’ll take any day of the week. The probability of Trump being sworn in on January 20th is a big fat zero.
But let’s give credit where credit is due. Trump is the only president to (1) be in office only one term, and (2) lose the popular vote (twice, no less) and (3) be impeached. He hit the trifecta. That’s almost as good as losing the 2020 vote in Georgia three times. So much winning.
ANTHONY ANTONICO
Bicentennial Drive, Manchester