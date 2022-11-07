The truth about taxes
To the Editor: The guv and the legislature like to tell us that the state has nothing to do with property taxes. “Those taxes are all based on local decisions,” is the lie.
Towns don’t control teacher and municipal pensions. Until 2011, the state shared 35% of teacher and municipal retirement. That would be over $200 million going back to municipalities every year if it were reinstated. The state was also supposed to share 40% of its $370 million in meals and rooms tax. It’s been sharing only about half of that amount. This year it changed the rate to 30% in hopes that it will actually meet its commitment in the future.
Meanwhile, the state has given five, yes, count on all fingers, cuts to corporate tax rates. Much of these benefit out-of-state multinationals. Gov. Chris Sununu has also prioritized repealing the interest and dividend tax. This is a tax paid by 10% of households. About a hundred of the state’s wealthiest families will get cuts of $100,000+ per year. Those are permanent annual cuts, not the occasional one-time bumps Concord gives to SWEPT refunds or stabilization grants, and then takes away.
State policy dramatically affects property taxes. Don’t believe otherwise. Instead of worrying about an imaginary income tax, pay attention to what they are doing to the taxes you actually pay.
JEANNE DIETSCH
Peterborough
