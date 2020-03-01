To the Editor: Governor Sununu often relies on untruths to justify his position on issues. “I’m a Trump guy through and through,” he once said.
The truth is New Hampshire has inadequate school and UNH funding. Posters in Boston’s South Station proclaim University of Maine tuition for out-of-state students is the same as UNH’s in-state tuition.
The truth is property tax rates are too high, affecting those on fixed incomes and renters wanting to live and work in NH.
The truth is, unlike neighboring states, NH’s minimum wage is inadequate. Sununu is against increasing it.
The truth is Sununu puts corporate campaign donors’ interests above citizens’ interests.
The truth is Sununu cares more about his NRA approval rating than citizen safety. He vetoes bills proposing reasonable gun safety measures.
The truth is NH has high electricity rates. Eversource makes campaign contributions. The Koch brothers and Eversource persuade the governor to veto net metering bills.
The truth is Sununu ignores climate change. He claims expertise as an engineer. He’s never held an engineering license in any state.
The truth is Sununu likes gerrymandering. He vetoed the 2019 bill establishing an independent advisory redistricting commission. His veto message showed he either did not read the bill or he misrepresented it.
The truth is Sununu’s 57 vetoes in 2019 demonstrated that he does as he pleases rather than furthering interests of NH citizens. How many bipartisan bills will he veto in 2020?
Sununu isn’t making our lives safer or better. Let’s vote him out in November.
Claudia Damon
Concord
