Truth-telling about the atrocities of Americans
To the Editor: In his recent op-ed, Frank Edelblut misrepresents HB 544, as freedom from discrimination. Mr. Edelbult tells a false story about Critical Race Theory. CRT is not in itself racism against White people. Republicans have manufactured a problem whereby White people have now become the victims. The supposed solution, HB 544, is nothing but a gag order preventing badly needed truth-telling about atrocities American society has committed against people of color.
I find it incredible that New Hampshire has as its head of the Department of Education a person who is devoid of academic standing or competency in understanding the systematic racism that has existed and continues to exist against people of color in America. HB 544 has nothing to do with preventing discrimination against White people, but it does make cowards of us all. We need serious truth-telling about how and why institutionalized racism still exists against people of color in America.
CRT does not say that White people are inherently racist because we are White. It does say that people are socialized as racist, and racism has become the social norm in America.
Emmett Till’s mother gave photographers permission to photograph her son’s bashed-in face as he laid in the coffin. She wanted to show the world what America did to her son and what it does to countless African American families. HB 544 prevents us from showing this picture because it might make some people uncomfortable. If this makes you uncomfortable, imagine how Emmett Till’s mother must have felt.
RAYMOND GUARINO
Elgin Street, Nashua