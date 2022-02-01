Trying to return to normal would be healthy change
To the Editor: Let’s take off our masks and look in the mirror. The last two years have changed us in countless ways we can be proud of. We have stepped up to help others, provided support to those in need, and reasonably tried to curb the spread of COVID. However, there are others who have ostracized their neighbors and declared total allegiance to a way of life that only supports restriction. It’s not too late to embrace the former.
When asked about lifting the mask mandates, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commisioner of the FDA and current board member at Pfizer answered, “On the east coast where you see cases declining dramatically we need to be willing to lean in and do that very soon. I think as conditions improve we have to be willing to relax some of these measures with the same speed that we put them in place.”
Dr. Gottlieb is right. It’s important for the mental health of our local communities to return to a normal way of life. For example, our town library is still requiring masks for entry. The director has said, “It’s been a requirement for over two years.” My response? It’s been two years. Allow optional mask wearing. Open up your doors and hearts to your neighbors. It’s time.