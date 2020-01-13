To the Editor: As a New Hampshire veteran who served 32.5 years on active duty, I was disappointed in the weekend article, “Democratic presidential candidates line up against conflict with Iran.”
This article failed to include the views of the most experienced candidate on foreign policy, who has discussed Iran more — and in more depth — than any other. Tulsi Gabbard is the only candidate who has been objectively warning about this scenario — and been on-target speaking to the incremental actions that have led up to it — for over a year.
Her amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, which could have prevented this latest flare-up, passed both the House and Senate with bipartisan support, before being removed “in conference.”
Tulsi has been polling higher in New Hampshire than other candidates mentioned in this article for several months. With 17 years of military service (so far) — including two Middle East deployments, and her position on the House Armed Services, Foreign Policy, and Homeland Security committees, she has first-hand knowledge and insight that others lack.
In fact, as the campaign has progressed, other candidates and politicians have started repeating several of Tulsi’s signature messages, such as “foreign policy is domestic policy.” Tulsi is hosting a foreign policy and Iran forum and public discussion (along w/a panel of experts) on Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m., at NHTI Community College in Concord. I hope Ms. Albertson-Grove will be there to follow up on her previous story.
ROBIN TYNER
Exeter