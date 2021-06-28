‘Tune in Tonight’ column bashed conservatives
To the Editor: The “Tune in Tonight” column by Kevin McDonough is a daily source of aggravation. He consistently takes jabs at conservative programming while encouraging readers to check out liberal shows.
Case in point was his piece in the Thursday, June 17, 2021, Union Leader with comments on “frenzied hysteria over CRT being whipped up on Fox News.” This issue is in fact a serious discussion for our times.
McDonough further comments on liberal degradation of history continued with insults to veterans by noting that they left behind more than a million Vietnamese dead. He carefully avoided mentioning that nearly 60,000 Americans sacrificed their lives there. Many are still receiving treatment for physical and mental disabilities and there are still unaccounted for POWs and MIAs. The latter situation was referred to in the column as simply “fairy tales” that Hollywood makes movies out of.
How sadly ironic that this column ran on the same day that the Union Leader published its list of monthly burials at the state Veterans Cemetery.
Those who died in the defense of liberty did not enjoy their Memorial Day weekend, but I’m sure Mr. McDonough took the current administration’s advice and did so.
JOSEPH R. McGONAGLE
Fox Hollow Way, Manchester