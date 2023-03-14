Letter: Turn back the clock Mar 14, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Turning back the clock in NHTo the Editor: Your front-page warning to turn “clocks back an hour” proves four things:New Hampshire is behind Massachusetts.New Hampshire is against being progressive.New Hampshire wants to turn the clock back and enjoy old-fashioned humor.The paper is Republican.RUSS WALTERTiffany Lane, ManchesterEditor’s Note: Thanks for catching the error Russ. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tuesday, March 14, 2023 Letter: COVID pushback was rational COVID pushback was rational Monday, March 13, 2023 Letter: Leered at and harassed Leered at and harassed at school Sunday, March 12, 2023 Letter: Repay what's borrowed Repay what’s borrowed Letter: Cancel culture threatens our freedom of speech Free speech threatened Friday, March 10, 2023 Letter: Lynch is right, Ukraine needs more firepower Lynch is right, Ukraine needs more firepower Letter: Your share of national debt is more than $95,000 Your share of national debt is about $95,000 Letter: Eye town, school budgets before casting a vote Town, school budgets contribute to inflation Thursday, March 09, 2023 Letter: Conservative echo chamber Echo chamber apparent in recent letter Letter: Article 12 is the future of Amherst's schools Article 12 is the future of Amherst’s schools Letter: Able to decide for myself whether to read Dilbert Able to decide for myself whether to read Dilbert Load more {{flag}} {{title}} {{byline}} 1 min to consume {{summary}} Most Popular Letter: Retiree legislature doesn't reflect family values Letter: Forefathers laid foundation for woke America Letter: Conservative echo chamber Letter: Cancel culture threatens our freedom of speech Letter: Leered at and harassed Letter: Don't tell doctors they must sterilize women Letter: Able to decide for myself whether to read Dilbert Letter: Republicans are pushing for government control Letter: Lynch is right, Ukraine needs more firepower Letter: Repay what's borrowed Editorial Cartoon: Steve Breen Editorial Cartoon: Bob Gorrell Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Editorial Cartoon: Steve Breen Editorial Cartoon: Steve Breen Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Follow this section Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Syndicated Columns Sunday, March 12, 2023 Mona Charen: Thinking about Biden's age David Harsanyi: Dem, media hypocrisy over targeting of companies Josh Hammer: Destroy the Mexican drug cartels Friday, March 10, 2023 John Stossel: Students defend freedom Wednesday, March 08, 2023 Garrison Keillor: The old man's winter weekend Load more {{title}} 1 min to consume Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT