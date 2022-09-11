Turn out Tuesday and again on November 8

To the Editor: In Hillsborough 20, a district where a mere handful of votes could be the difference between electing a progressive candidate or not, it’s crucial we all turn out to vote. Because of this, I wanted to take a minute to talk about two politicians that need our support.

