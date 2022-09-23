To the Editor: New Hampshire has failed to honor the obligations that the Legislature approved when the school funding formula was passed. A letter to the editor in the Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, edition of the Union Leader correctly points out that school districts across New Hampshire could save administrative expenses and operate more efficiently if New Hampshire enrolled in the USDA’s Medicaid Direct Certification Program. Sadly, legislation (HB 1627) to enable this efficiency failed in the Legislature during the past session.
New Hampshire’s School Funding Formula provides schools with an additional $1,893.32 in aid for each student enrolled in free or reduced lunch. There are approximately 20,000 more students enrolled in Medicaid than free or reduced lunch. The Republican leadership in the Legislature was faced with a choice, vote to enroll in the USDA’s Medicaid Direct Certification — and in doing so they would have created a gap of nearly $40 million in additional funding to our schools — or cut taxes to large corporations and the wealthy.
It is unconscionable that Republican leadership chose to support large corporations and wealthy citizens over families in need, the state’s public schools, and the state’s property tax payers. My quick back-of-the-envelope math shows that the average Derry taxpayer is losing over $100 per year due to this cynical decision. In November, voters should choose Dr. Tom Sherman to be our governor and, across the board, support people who will represent the voters responsibly and with compassion.