Typical Derry taxpayer loses about $100/year

To the Editor: New Hampshire has failed to honor the obligations that the Legislature approved when the school funding formula was passed. A letter to the editor in the Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, edition of the Union Leader correctly points out that school districts across New Hampshire could save administrative expenses and operate more efficiently if New Hampshire enrolled in the USDA’s Medicaid Direct Certification Program. Sadly, legislation (HB 1627) to enable this efficiency failed in the Legislature during the past session.

