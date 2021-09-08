To the Editor: Jayme H. Simoes’s op-ed on drug prices is all wrong. He proposes massive government intervention in the drug market while ignoring one of the primary reasons for high drug prices in the U.S. That is that we are subsidizing cut-rate drug prices in Europe and Canada. To their consternation, President Donald Trump allowed for the importation of these drugs.
They screamed because it would cause drug shortages over there and a dramatic drop in profits here. This would have forced Europe and Canada to negotiate higher prices and allow pharmaceutical companies to reduce prices here.
Mr. Simoes says nothing about reducing the time it takes regulators to approve new drugs for the market and to allow more competition between treatments, both of which would reduce prices.
He says nothing about reducing liability for unforeseen bad outcomes. He doesn’t seem to realize that reducing rather than increasing taxes on corporations could also reduce prices. He also does not seem to realize that initial high prices for new drugs that limit their availability is only temporary and that with greater use the price will come down, as it has for HD TVs.
His plan will guarantee profits for Big Pharma, while reducing innovation, competition, and locking newcomers out of the market. It also politicizes the choosing of drugs for Medicare. We don’t need Big Government solutions to drug prices, we need freer markets.