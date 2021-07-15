Teach NH students the truth
To the Editor: I am proud to be a U.S. citizen. I am extremely proud that our country allows citizens to peacefully protest, vote freely, and that when we see something that is wrong we can recognize our imperfections and address them. I may not like the methods that others choose to peacefully protest, but I celebrate their First Amendment rights.
When the U.S. Constitution was written, people who were not free were counted as three-fifths of a person. The 13th Amendment was passed to recognize that slavery was wrong. When it was noted that simply freeing slaves was insufficient, the 14th Amendment was passed to grant the rights of citizenship to former slaves.
For more than 100 years women fought for the right to vote in the United States. Women protested in front of the White House and burned effigies of the president, conduct which might have gotten them tear gassed during the last administration. Eventually, the 19th Amendment was passed to give women the right to vote.
The Constitution recognized that the United States was not perfect. It provides a mechanism for citizens to air grievances and effectuate change. How sad that Governor Chris Sununu and some of the Republican majority in the Legislature seem to be so ashamed of our past that they have enacted legislation to prevent the powerful story of the United States and how it impacts us today from being completely told in our school systems.
CRAIG CUNNINGHAM
Derry