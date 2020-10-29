U.S. unlikely to survive a Biden presidency
To the Editor: Wow! I will be short. There are parts of the Green New Deal you don’t like. Just parts? You seem to prefer form over substance. I totally agree the Donald Trump is an ass most of the time (I did not vote for him in the primary and did not trust his “conversion” on many issues), but a president who actually keeps his promises is amazing. I always thought the Union Leader was a conservative paper. A Joe Biden win will usher in a socialistic wave that this country, as we know it, is unlikely to survive. And you may have just helped.
HURL FIELD
Dover