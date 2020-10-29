U.S. unlikely to survive a Biden presidency

To the Editor: Wow! I will be short. There are parts of the Green New Deal you don’t like. Just parts? You seem to prefer form over substance. I totally agree the Donald Trump is an ass most of the time (I did not vote for him in the primary and did not trust his “conversion” on many issues), but a president who actually keeps his promises is amazing. I always thought the Union Leader was a conservative paper. A Joe Biden win will usher in a socialistic wave that this country, as we know it, is unlikely to survive. And you may have just helped.

HURL FIELD

Dover

Thursday, October 29, 2020
Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Biden's a frail old man

To the Editor: Union Leader is endorsing a Democrat -- Joe Biden -- for the first time in history, the frail old man who doesn’t take questions from the media or addresses the voters honestly. An old man who hunkers down in his basement because he doesn’t have to do a thing to win the 2020 e…

Monday, October 26, 2020
Sunday, October 25, 2020
Friday, October 23, 2020