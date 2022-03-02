The grave accounting of liberty’s price in Ukraine
To the Editor: The tragedy unfolding in Ukraine in recent weeks should act as a sobering reminder to all people that any law or bill that protects civil liberty is only words on paper unless the citizenry fights for its legitimacy.
Also, natural rights are often reflected in those bills safeguarding civil liberties. The usurpation of guaranteed rights by George III led America to independence. Vladimir Putin is a tyrant far worse than George III; he is more akin to Stalin, Napoleon, and others. The Russian dictator’s blatant disregard for the natural rights of both the Ukrainians and his own Russian people is despicable and suspicious. Even by pacifist standards of last resort, self-defense warfare, Ukraine has the right as a nation to repel this repulsive display of military power.
As Putin stomps on natural rights in the east, the West ought to take note, for his tactics are stunningly similar to a certain Austrian-born German dictator. The annexation of Crimea, the attempted bullying of Europe through economics, and now a Blitzkrieg war in a part of Russia’s old empire all emit a strong whiff of Adolf Hitler. There are a few still living with memories of Hitler’s tyranny, and many Cold War survivors remember oppression under the Soviets. Those older Ukrainians fighting the Russians are inspirational because they remember life without liberty. If Russia threatens the West, its natural rights and civil liberties, the U.S. should fight. Liberty, justice, and human dignity are worth defending against the absolute despotic tranny of Vladimir Putin.