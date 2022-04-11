To the Editor: It is wonderful that the U.S. will welcome 100,000 Ukrainian refugees.
Imagine had President Joe Biden also announced a warm welcome for 100,000 refugees from Central America. Or announced that we will airlift 100,000 civilians from Yemen, blockaded within their country by a brutal civil war, to safety in the U.S.
These things are not going to happen. One reason is that Central Americans are brown; Yemenis are brown and Muslim. But this is too simple an explanation. We have, after all, welcomed Afghans, brown and Muslim, to our country.
A deeper reason is that US economic policies and our support of repressive governments throughout Latin America have created tremendous economic hardship and enabled brutal violations of human rights. Together with homegrown dictators and corrupt economic elites, we have helped to create the conditions that drive people north to our border.
In Yemen, our bombs, missiles, refueling, spare parts and technical support have allowed the Saudi coalition to prosecute a terrible war against the civilians of Yemen. Their Houthi opponents, backed by Iran, of course share responsibility. The United Nations estimates that 377,000 people have died from all war-related causes. Tens of thousands of children have starved. Their deaths lie on our doorstep too.
It is so much easier to extend a compassionate hand to people whom we are sure we have not wronged. It is so much harder to extend compassion when this requires us to take responsibility for our part in creating misery.